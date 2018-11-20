The 8 th Asia-Pacific Bioenergy Exhibition (APBE 2019)

Date: August 16-18, 2019

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Biomass to Contribute to China’s Green Future

China’s 13th five-year plan for the bioenergy industry is that by 2020, the nation’s annual consumption of biomass energy will be equivalent to 58 million tons of standard coals. The installed capacity for biomass power generation will stand at 15 million kilowatt. Yearly consumption of biomass-to-liquid fuel and biomass pellets will respectively reach 6 million tons and 30 million tons.

Review of APBE 2018

APBE 2018 was successfully concluded with 160+ exhibitors, such as ROSHT (Korea), Polytechnik (Austria), Kingwood, Lvding Energy, Dizhonghai Boiler, Bioene, Lvtan Group, Dingliang, BSR, Vonton, Greenman, DLS, Hongxin Machinery, etc. Boilers & Burners enjoyed an overwhelming representation of 38%, followed by Pellet (19.9%), Briquette Fuels & Equipment (19.1%), Accessories (14.7%), and Bio Gasification (8.1%).

Preview of APBE 2019

Ranking among the world’s top biomass trade shows, APBE 2019 is going to be staged on a show floor of 18,000 sq.m with 200+ exhibitors. The 6th Asia-Pacific Bioenergy Summit will give you a glimpse at the forefront of biomass technology.

What’s more, the show will be held under the same roof as 2019 China Heat Energy Exhibition (Heat China 2019) and the 11th Guangzhou Int’l Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition 2019 (PV Guangzhou 2019), offering more heating and energy solutions!

Exhibition Scope

− Biomass molding fuel and manufacturing equipment;

− Biomass boilers, combustors, stoves, boiler improvement and heating service companies;

− Biomass gasification technologies and equipment;

− Biogas technologies & engineering equipment;

− Comprehensive utilization of crop straw;

− Biomass & garbage power technologies and equipment, integrated garbage treatment, recycling of industrial waste gas and heat;

− Advanced biology liquid fuel and refining technologies;

− Related technologies and equipment of biomass combined heat and power generation;

− Detection, evaluation and certification institutions, marine biomass energy, etc

If you don’t want to miss out on this grand event, then please mark its date and venue, and register for your free digital ticket now!

Contact Us

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group