Dubai foreign trade in fragrances and beauty products worth AED 20b in 2017

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s foreign trade in perfumes and beauty products in 2017 was worth AED 20 billion, with imports accounting for AED11.5 billion, and exports and re-exports for AED 8.34 billion. The total volume of perfumes and beauty products traded reached 733,000 tons. This was according to statistics released by Dubai Customs at the Beautyworld Middle East 2018, which is ongoing at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

France topped the list of Dubai trade partners in perfumes and beauty products in 2017,with AED 2.7 billion, while the USA’s trade with Dubai was worth AED1.4 billion, followed by Italy in the third place with AED 1.1 billion.

As for exports and re-exports Saudi Arabia was the top destination market with AED 1.1 billion, followed by the USA – AED 855 million and Oman – AED 588 million.

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence at Dubai Customs, said: “We at Dubai Customs follow a transparent approach when dealing with businesses, by sharing foreign trade figures and statistics, so they can plan the size of their investments ahead and make well-informed decisions.”

“Perfumes and cosmetics, perhaps more than any other luxury goods, have long been a major target for counterfeiting. Due to this and considering the serious risk counterfeit toiletries pose to people’s health, Dubai Customs takes exceptional care to pin down counterfeiters selling bogus perfumes and cosmetics, he added.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East said: “The statistics issued by Dubai Customs confirms that Dubai is the central focus point for the flourishing trade across the region in beauty products and fragrances. This underlines the importance of platforms like Beautyworld Middle East, which brings regional traders together with leading global beauty and wellness brands and helps to enhance existing and forge new business and trade links,”

Beautyworld Middle East 2018, which has set new records in both participation and coverage, will conclude on May 10, after three hectic days of networking and forging fresh business links and striking up new partnerships.