Felicity Theatre presents Magnum Opus play Mahabharat Directed by Puneet Issar

The leading theatre production company Felicity Theatre will stage the magnum opus play, Mahabharat Written and Directed by film, television and theatre stalwart Puneet Issar. For the first time in history, this powerful theatrical unravels the selfless, unconditional friendship and loyalty between Duryodhan and Karan.This new version of Mahabharat presents the point of view of these two characters and highlights the causes that led to the destructive War. The play is presented in a poetic format, with rhythmic rendering of dialogues and tells us a story about good prevailing over evil. Mahabharat has a galaxy of iconic stars from the world of film, television and theatre that includes Puneet Issar, Rahul bhuchar, Meghna Malik, Urvashi Dholakia, Gufi paintal, Surendra Pal, Aarti Nagpal, Vijayta Bhardwaj, Danish Akhtar, Yashodhan Rana, Karan Sharma, Rakshit BHuchar and Siddhant Issar. This mythological extravaganza will dazzle audiences with its exquisite costumes, vibrant choreography and powerful performances for the first time in New Delhi with its premiere on Saturday, 17th November, 2018 at Siri fort Auditorium.

Puneet Issar, writer and director of Mahabharat says, “This rendition of Mahabharata brings forth Duryodhans version of reality and truth as he saw it.

The play throws light on the human aspects of his life such as his rock solid bond of friendship towards his friend – Karan, his relationship with elders of the Kuru clan and Draupadi. I am sure this version will be an eye opener for many and allow audiences to view this epic tale with a fresh new perspective.”

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and MD, Felicity Theatre added, “Recreating Mahabharata with some of the finest talent from cinema and television has truly been a fascinating journey. It is a blockbuster production with magnificent sets and a story line that will keep the audiences enthralled all through the performance.”

This never seen before version of Mahabharata written by Puneet Issar is narrated by DHARTI MATA (Mother Earth played by the renowned TV Actress Meghna Malik ). She explains that no matter what the reasons for conflict may have been, the end result has always been destruction of the planet and mankind.This play revolves around three pivotal characters Duryodhan (Puneet Issar), Karan (Rahul Bhuchar) and Draupadi (Urvashi Dholakia). The arrogance Of Draupadi, The shrewdness Of Shakuni (Gufi Paintal), and the obstinacy of Duryodhan may have caused the conflict but under the debris of all Evil was buried, the forgotten story of true friendship, unconditional love and selfless sacrifice ever witnessed by mankind. The dilemma of the Pandavas (Danish Akhtar and Karan Sharma), Kuntis Pain(Vijayta Bhardwaj), Gandharis (Aarti Nagpal) helplessness, and Lord Krishnas (Yashodhan Rana) guidance that has been created for eternity is portrayed beautifully by an ensemble of well known actors.

Mahabharata depicts a strong bond between two friends Duryodhan and Karan, the two eminent characters of the play and lays emphasis on the fact that there is a little good in every bad and a little bad in every good. This magnificent production will be showcased on spectacular larger than life sets, with high voltage drama, sound and lights. To enhance the viewing experience, the music has been specially composed and recorded to augment the over all experience for theatergoers.

Tickets are between priced Rs.300 to Rs.7000 and can be bought at www.bookmyshow.com

Date & Time: 17th November 2018 at 04:00 PM & 07:00 PM