Wearable Sensors For Animal Health Management Market: Drivers and Restraints, Segmentation, Overview, Key Players and Regional Overview

The use of wearable sensors for animal health management is increasingly becoming important. Various wearable sensors for animal health management are currently in different development stages. Technologies which are being used for human health status and disease diagnosis can also be used for animals with some modifications. These technologies are being considered for their use in livestock and pets and are being developed to measure body temperature, observe behavior and movement, detect the presence of viruses and pathogens and prevent disease.

Wearable sensor for animal health management market: Drivers and Restraint

Every year animals of millions of dollars die without the proper and timely diagnosis of disease. If developed precisely and used correctly, the wearable sensor can provide the timely diagnosis of diseases in animals, eventually decreasing economic losses. Wearable sensor for animal health management market will be driven by the rising adoption and need to diagnose disease in animals. Increasing demand for meat is also expected to drive the growth of this market as consumers expect meat free of any type of pathogens. Government regulations regarding the proper health monitoring of animals is also a major driving factor for the growth of wearable sensor for animal health management market.

Wearable Sensor for Animal Health Management Market: Segmentation

The global wearable sensor for animal health management market can be segmented on the basis of Application Type, Animal Type, End User, and Region.

On the basis application global wearable sensor for animal health management market can be segmented into:

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Behavior Monitoring

On the basis of animal type global wearable sensor for animal health management market can be segmented into:

Companion Animals (dogs, cats, horses, etc.)

Livestock Animals (cattle, sheep, poultry, etc.)

On the basis of end user global wearable sensor for animal health management market can be segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Farms

Wearable sensor for animal health management market: Overview

Wearable sensor for animal health management market is expected to show significant growth. Every year millions of animals die because of lack of proper diagnosis and disease management. But wearable sensors can be used for diagnosis and track disease condition and behavior of livestock or pets. Due to this reason, wearable sensor for animal health management market is expected to grow. Animal or pets behavior monitoring segment is expected to grow fastest as monitoring of change in behavior is a significant factor for the monitoring of the health of animals. Companion animal segment is expected to be fastest growing and highest revenue generating wearable sensor for animal health management market due to growing attachment of people with their pets and increasing spending on pets. Animal farms are expected to be biggest segment in case of end users as monitoring of health condition among farms animals is more important. If health conditions of farms animals are not monitored properly, it can lead to spreading of the disease to all the animals in farms and can cause death of animals resulting economic loss.

Wearable Sensor for Animal Health Management Market: Region Wise Outlook

Global wearable sensor for animal health management market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe together is expected to dominate the wearable sensor for animal health management market owning to the factors like increasing spending on animals and growing concerns related to animal meat or poultry and dairy products. Asia-Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing market as this region is the biggest supplier of meat to the western countries. China is expected to show highest growth in Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of high percentage of the manufacturer and economical pricing of products.

Wearable Sensor for Animal Health Management Market: Kay Players

Some of the market participants in the global wearable sensors for animal health management market are PetPace LLC, TekVet Technologies Co., Vital Herd, Inc. and Inovotec Animal Care. Companies are focusing on development of real time data providing wearable sensor which will help in early detection of diseases.