Cargill announces leadership roles to advance strategic growth initiatives

New Delhi (Oct. 30, 2018) – Cargill has added to its leadership team as it sets its sights on the future, supporting a faster pace of growth and enhanced service for customers.

“We’ve undertaken significant changes over the past three years to build a more agile and integrated Cargill to serve customers’ rapidly evolving needs. The world does not stand still, and neither will we,” said David MacLennan, Cargill chairman and chief executive officer. “The changes announced today augment the strength and expertise needed to fuel Cargill’s growth, with a focus on integrating operations, increasing financial discipline and accelerating investments in markets of highest potential. These strategic moves position us to lead with our purpose and deliver a sustainable future for food and agriculture.”

The following changes to Cargill’s executive team align the company’s top leadership to its growth strategy and customer-first approach:

• David Dines will be named chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2018, and he will continue as a member of Cargill’s executive team. Dines has previously led global trading businesses in financial and industrial sectors and is responsible for the creation and growth of Cargill’s risk management business. His significant experience in finance, compliance, and risk management, as well as ongoing relationships with financial institutions and the investment community position him to lead Cargill’s financial operations.

• Marcel Smits, currently Cargill’s CFO, will move into a new strategic role, assuming leadership of Cargill Asia Pacific, effective December 1, 2018. Smits worked in Asia earlier in his career and has deep experience building businesses and leading change. He is well positioned to lead Cargill’s accelerated growth plan in the Asia Pacific region, a high-potential market for the company and its customers. Smits will continue to serve on Cargill’s executive team.

• Anna Richo will join Cargill on January 14, 2019, as general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary. She will become a member of the executive team. Anna has extensive experience serving as legal counsel on science-based innovation and intellectual property matters, which makes her a strong addition to the Cargill team as we look to advance our supply chains through R&D and disruptive technologies. She also brings deep knowledge and expertise on legal services, compliance and business ethics. Richo most recently served as executive vice president and general counsel of UCB, a Belgium-based global biopharmaceutical company. She succeeds Laura Witte, who retired as Cargill’s general counsel on May 31, after 33 years of service.

