New Businesses Will Find The Economic Development In Dubai Welcoming

Dubai’s prosperous economic development is something that everyone has heard of and rightly so. And it is not just limited to shopping malls, festivals, desert safaris and panoramic views. The booming economy remains its stronghold.

Dubai’s economy no longer relies completely on oil. While oil played a significant role in getting the economy to the point where it’s at now, it has since turned towards natural gas. Additionally, Dubai’s economy has broadened and diversified giving rise to numerous other industries like tourism, hospitality and technology.

Dubai is strategically located and is easily accessible to people in Europe, Africa and the Americas. The region is connected to all the developed countries and this alone has significantly boosted the development of foreign trade. Dubai’s economy has grown phenomenally, and currently stands at approximately 11%. It is a diversified market that caters to all types of trades and business ventures. And businesses will find that there are hardly any strict import or export regulations.

Due to its economic prosperity the region is politically stable. Strong government policies have allowed the economy to boom and more and more foreign businesses and companies have ventured to the region to trade, setup a new branch or entire company. Government policies are flexible, liberal and focus on pro-business and pro-investment. And business setup consultants in Dubai will provide company formation and related legal services.

Tourism is a massive industry in Dubai and a major portion of GDP comes from this industry. There are a large number of foreign businesses in Dubai operating as regional branch offices and offshore companies. The ownership rules in Dubai are beneficial to foreign investors and companies. The region is pro-foreigners with 49% of ownership allowed for Limited Liability Companies, and 100% allowed for Free Zone professional companies and branches.

Dubai is world renowned for its world class infrastructure. The government has invested heavily in transportation, telecommunication and industrial infrastructure in the region. There is no shortage of business centers, conference facilities and commercial complexes along with state of the art shopping centers, prestigious schools, hospitals and recreational facilities.

The Head of Senat notes, “Businesses that set-up within a Free Zone can enjoy tax breaks and don’t have to pay custom duties. With flexible government policies, businesses can enjoy other benefits such as no foreign exchange control, no trade quotas or barriers with the cost of operating a business in Dubai being very nominal”

About Us

Senat MEA Management Consultancy is a consulting company that offers a wide range of corporate services to our clients. From setting up new companies, to relocation of companies, setting up bank accounts, providing immigration support and management consulting, Senat has decades of expertise and experience. The U.A.E makes for a unique and diverse environment for our clients and our goal is to go on this journey with you. For more information, visit our website on http://www.senat-management.com