Memorialize Your Loved One with the Engraved Recycled Plastic Bench

Memorial benches come in all different shapes, sizes and materials and are a great way to honor your loved ones who has passed away. While there are multiple ways to memorialize your loved one, people have recently drifted toward memorial benches. In this article we shall be talking about one of our popular memorial benches is the Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque.

The Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque flatters a design that is classic and attractive. This is a perfect bench to memorialize your loved one and at the same time give something back to the environment. While being an attractive bench, the Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque is also made of practically maintenance free materials. You can also order a laminate or bronze plaque for $110.

The Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque comes in three different sizes of four feet, six feet and eight feet. The bench also comes in three different base colors, black, brown and green and seven different top colors, black, brown, cedar, gray, green, sand, and weathered.

You can also choose either a laminate or bronze plaque.

Here are some of the features of the Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque:

1. The bench is available for $549 for the 4 ft variant, +$30 for 6ft, and +$70 for 8ft variant

2. The seat measures about 14 ¾” in width and 17 ¾” in height

3. The bench is practically maintenance free

4. The plaque comes in bronze or laminate

If you are looking for recycled plastic memorial bench that can honor your deceased loved one, visit our website at https://www.memorialbenches.com/. We offer beautiful and lasting benches that are sure to memorialize your loved ones life.