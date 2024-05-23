Students of Quantum University Explore Study Abroad Opportunities at International Development Program (IDP) Education Fair

IDP is an Australian-listed company and a leader in global education services, that helps people achieve their international education goals. They operate in more than 50 countries around the world including India that has more than 70 offices spanning over 61 cities. They guide students and their families through the entire study overseas process university/course selection, submission of application, assistance with the visa process, and pre-departure planning.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said, “We’re dedicated to aiding students who wish to study abroad by facilitating a direct connection with universities at this fair. It simplifies their journey from initial exploration to campus arrival. Additionally, we’re proud to offer FastLane services, enabling students to receive their university offers quickly and efficiently.”

IDP Education Fair was a landmark event for Quantum University students, as it offered them a gateway to the world of international education. Among many things, the fair offered students information about scholarships, internships, post-study work options, and advice on applying to institutions on the spot. Vice Chancellor of Quantum University, Prof. Vivek Kumar said,” Participating in the IDP Education Fair has been a transformative experience for our students. We believe this will help our students become future leaders who are well-equipped to navigate the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.”

Quantum University’s participation in the IDP Education Fair reflects its deep understanding of the growing demand for international education. The university is committed to offering its students the best opportunities for global exposure, whether through industrial collaborations or international Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). Quantum University is dedicated to its students complete development, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the global stage & is excited to continue expanding its global education initiatives.

Visit the university website for more details: https://www.quantumuniversity.edu.in/

###