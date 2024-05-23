SKYLARANNA Announces Exciting Jazz Fest on July 20 Featuring Top North Carolina Jazz Bands

SKYLARANNA Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Jazz Fest on July 20, featuring five of the top jazz bands in North Carolina. This wonderful event will showcase the musical talents of the Michael Jefry Stevens Group, Reggie Headen and the Nighttime Noon, The Will Boyd Group, Jacob Rodriguez Quintet, and Guitares du Swing featuring Ben Lassiter. Jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike are invited to enjoy an unforgettable day of performances at the exclusive SKYLARANNA Resort & Spa.

In addition to an amazing lineup, the Jazz Fest will support a worthy cause. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Children’s Hope Alliance of Asheville, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in the community.

“Jazz Fest at SKYLARANNA is not just about celebrating incredible music, but also about coming together as a community to support an important cause,” said Molly Liffland, Managing Partner. “We are honored to host these very talented artists and to contribute to the mission of the Children’s Hope Alliance of Asheville.”

Ticket Information:

General Admission: Provides access to all performances and festival activities.

Enhanced Experience VIP: Includes exclusive seating, complimentary wine, beverages and hors d’ oeuvres and meet and greet with all bands.

Tickets are now available for purchase at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/intellectpromotions/jazz-fest-at-skylaranna.

Early booking is recommended as tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

SKYLARANNA Resort & Spa is a premier event venue located in Hendersonville, NC, known for hosting a variety of cultural, musical, and community events. With its scenic views and state-of-the-art facilities, SKYLARANNA provides an ideal setting for memorable gatherings.