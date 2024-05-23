Chetu Promotes Ashish Kumar To Assistant Vice President

“Ashish has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our clients’ success, consistently exceeding expectations and building strong relationships,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “His deep understanding of our business, coupled with his innovative thinking and leadership qualities, make him the ideal candidate to drive our operations forward.”

As Assistant Vice President of Operations at Chetu, Ashish Kumar leverages his 22 years of IT experience to oversee multiple portfolios, including Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, IT Service Management, and Supply Chain. He brings expertise in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning to these projects, ensuring Chetu remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

With nearly 15 years of service at Chetu, Ashish has consistently delivered complex MS Dynamics and SAP projects, demonstrating his technical proficiency and project management skills. He is a certified AWS Solution Architect, Project Management Professional, and Scrum Master, further solidifying his expertise in the field.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be promoted to Assistant Vice President of Operations at Chetu,” Kumar said. “I am excited to continue working alongside our talented team to drive growth, innovation, and operational excellence for our clients. I am deeply committed to Chetu’s mission of providing world-class software solutions and support services, and I look forward to contributing to our ongoing success in this new role.”

