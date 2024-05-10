Vidyakul, Bharat-first edtech startup, breaks record in GSEB 2024 with 98.47% pass rate

Vidyakul, India’s premier e-learning platform focused on providing quality state board education, has announced the outstanding performance of its students in the Gujarat State Board Inter Examinations 2024 (GSEB). Among the total 3.7 lakh commerce students who appeared for the exam, 1.2 lakh students prepared through the Vidyakul app. 1400 Vidyakul students have secured A1 grade in the commerce stream. Additionally, 86% have scored top grades corresponding to 80-99 percentile. For four consecutive years, Vidyakul has accomplished this historic feat by giving a pass rate of 98.47%.

Commenting on students’ remarkable performance, Tarun Saini, Co-founder and CEO of Vidyakul, said, “We are immensely proud of our students’ extraordinary performance in the Gujarat Board Inter Exams. Notably, Vidyakul has empowered 41% girls to clear the inter exams with 440 girls achieving A1 grade. We congratulate our students, their families, and our dedicated team of educators for this achievement. We have gained this success through our commitment of providing affordable and quality education to state board students of Gujarat in their own language.”

Founded in 2019, Vidyakul is an edtech platform that provides affordable, accessible, and vernacular education to state board students of classes 9 to 12. All the learning resources on the platform are available at a fee as low as Rs 200/month. The company operates in UP, Bihar and Gujarat. Vidyakul is changing the destiny of over 2 crore state board students in these regions. The company boasts an impressive 55% representation of girl students on its platform.

Vidyakul is the first after-school online tuition app to introduce virtual labs which has helped students score good grades in their practical exams. The company has also launched an AI bot- Drona- which facilitates real-time doubt-solving. The company has impacted the lives of over 5 million students through its revolutionary ‘Bharat Padhao Sankalp’ and recently launched ‘Sankalp Yatra 2024’ to establish free Digital Study Rooms in 500 remote villages of UP, Bihar and Gujarat.