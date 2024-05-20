No Price Increase from Traverse Bay Farms on Nationally Award-Winning Products Plus Free Shipping

No price increase on Traverse Bay Farms cherry juice, cherry capsules, a their other nationally-award winning gourmet food products. Also, enjoy free shipping!

It’s official…Traverse Bay Farms, America’s #1 nationally award-winning superfruit brand, has announced no price increase on its popular Montmorency cherry juice, cherry capsules, dried cherries and other all-natural gourmet food products.

In today’s world of price uncertainty, Traverse Bay Farms, has announced they will be holding the line on the prices of their products available from their website at www.TraverseBayFarms.com. As consumers continue to stretch their budgets, they don’t have to worry about increased pricing from Traverse Bay Farms. Over the past year, general food prices have been steadily increasing and the Cherry Juice and food industry in general is no exception.

Over the past few years, ingredient costs and food prices has increase dramatically. This means the same dollar from just a few years ago purchases much less food today. Many food brands have increased their prices to the consumer, however, today, Traverse Bay Farms is proud to step up and aid with combating increased food prices.

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms, “For our customers, enjoying the pain relieving benefits of cherry juice daily is a vital part of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. This all-natural drink, not only tastes great, but it is packed full of naturally-occuring and healthy antioxidants. Thus, we are doing everything we are capable of to ensure our prices maintain current levels. Since our inception in 2001, we work to deliver the very best all-naturaly products in the marketplace while maintaining price stability. By announcing no increase in prices, further solidifies our reputation of being a leader in the super fruit, gourmet food and tart cherry juice area.”

“Our excellent relations with our long-term suppliers, vendors and partners allows us to maintain price stability. In addition, we pay very close attention to providing excellent customer support. For example, we are the only brand in the entire cherry juice industry to offer 24/7 live phone support to our customers. This is just one way we continue to increase not only the number of returning customers, but new customers, too.” Mr. LaPointe continued.

According to Mr. LaPointe, “In addition to this annoucement today of holding our prices, we are also going to continue offering free shipping when new customers or returning customers purchase a mini-case of Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate so our customers don’t have to worry about price or shipping cost issues.A mini-case contains 6 bottles of our great tasting cherry juice concentrate. In addition, we also offer free shipping with any order of 8-items or more. Thus, with a combination of no price increase and free shipping, it is a powerful statement to both new and returning customers looking for high quality customer service, excellent product and most importantly price stability.”

In addition to offering cherry juice, the company offers a complete line of awarding fruit-based product customers can enjoy with every meal of the day. Traverse Bay Farms offer tart cherry capsules, wild blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules, an entire range of dried super fruits and chocolate covered dried fruits, too.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.