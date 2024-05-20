New York City-based The Triana Group and Silicon Valley’s Geektrip™ join forces

In a significant strategic collaboration and expansion of its team, NYC-based The Triana Group Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Phil Jeudy, the creator of Silicon Valley’s Geektrip™, as Director of Partnerships.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – May 18, 2024 – PRLog — “Phil Jeudy is a respected and influential figure in the technology ecosystem,” said Jabril Bensedrine, Managing Director of The Triana Group. “We have similar expertise in facilitating transdisciplinary pollination across industries and geographic boundaries.” He added: “This collaboration has already been fruitful, thanks to Phil’s talent at rapidly identifying a company’s strengths, and his effectiveness at leveraging them into win-win growth opportunities.”

As the newly appointed Director of Partnerships, Phil Jeudy contributes a wealth of experience from his two decades of work within the innovation ecosystems of both America and Europe. “The Triana Group has scouted emerging trends for giants like Ericsson and Microsoft before they were mainstream, and I have done the same for the Mulliez Family Office–owners of grocery chain Auchan, sporting goods retailer Decathlon, and DIY retailer Leroy Merlin—along with Tier 1 call center operator Foundever, to name a few,” said Phil Jeudy. “Jointly, our knowledge and networks facilitate innovation and expansion strategies across sectors, from technology and manufacturing to retail and software.”

In an economy where modernizing key sectors is critical, The Triana Group’s mission is to drive innovation forward for the common good. In collaboration with its partners, the company has already served over 200 American factories and logistics sites, and its potential remains quite large in this $2.9 trillion industrial market. As traditional industrial operators increasingly prioritize technological advancement, investment in new technologies has seen remarkable growth; semiconductor investments alone have increased twentyfold within just a year, and spending on artificial intelligence is expected to reach $16 billion within the next two years. With this new collaboration, leveraging an extensive network of over 3000 correspondents spanning multiple sectors, the expanded team is strengthening its ability to tap into vast growth potential.

About The Triana Group:

The Triana Group Inc. is a New York-based company founded in 2008. Guided by an ambitious vision for its clients and strong values, Triana Group has introduced innovative solutions to numerous organizations ranging from SpaceX to Medtronic and thousands more. The Triana Group is a member of Globallians, an alliance of 15 international business companies serving 1,300 companies annually with 500 employees across 70 countries and 5 continents. For more information about The Triana Group, visit the https://www.trianagroup.com/ .

About Phil Jeudy:

Phil Jeudy is a Franco-American entrepreneur and investor with diversified experience in the technology and startup space. Passionate about entrepreneurship and innovation, Phil Jeudy has distinguished himself through his dedication to startup development and support for emerging entrepreneurs. As the creator of Geektrip™, an organization dedicated to exploring new frontiers of technology first in the Silicon Valley and now more broadly, Phil Jeudy brings a unique perspective to this collaboration. He has also been an angel investor and has invested in several successful startups. For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/ in/philjeudy/ .

Contact: phil.jeudy (at) trianagroup.com,