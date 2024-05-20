New Brand Skip Free Releases Second Single Ghetto Sin KMeg Is Reviving The Art Of Lyrical And Poetic Emceeing On The Mic

Single release date: 05/24/2024

Track is available for streaming on, Apple, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, and many more outlets. Indie artist KMeg introduces himself as a lyricist to listeners around the world.

The second single unveils a Hip-hop track from the forthcoming Beats of Experience album.

The second single from Skip Free, Ghetto Sin feat. Leeny Pearls & KMeg. The Hip-hop beats, enchanting instrumentation, and words woven throughout the song, fit perfectly. This is the foundation for a new take on life in the hood rap. KMeg spins streetwise lyrics as Leeny Pearls sings a lovely cautionary tale for the audience.

Chasing money gonna kill your friends” is the first of many powerful and captivating lyrics. The perils of changing your life, aspirations to leave the hood, mistakes, and loss are the subject of Ghetto Sins. The song is a catchy anthem for everybody that desires to level-up and realize the dangers of street life. Ghetto Sin speaks to loss, redemption, hope and choices required to stabilize a young life. For now and the future, Skip Free is about the reality in rap, and the Ghetto Sin Remix release demonstrates another aspect of my love and commitment to the true fans of fundamental Hip-hop culture. “Never ignoring the need to bring this culture into the modern era, as demonstrated by artists like Skyzoo, Strickland, Hit-Boy, Alchemist and many others.” KMeg.

###