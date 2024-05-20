Sports Endeavors, Owners of Soccer.com, Announces Acquisition of New Jersey-based Ewing Sports

Strategic Partnership Further Strengthens Presence in U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic For The Leading American Soccer Specialty Retailer, Soccer.com

Sports Endeavors, LLC, owner of the leading American soccer specialty retailer, Soccer.com and a portfolio company of Seawall Capital, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Ewing Sports, a leading regional soccer specialty retailer. Founded in Ewing Township, New Jersey in 1982, Ewing Sports has grown to become a premier, customized apparel-package supplier for soccer clubs, teams, and institutions in the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

“We are excited to team up with Ewing Sports and to expand our offering to soccer players and fans in New Jersey, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast,” said Mike Moylan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sports Endeavors. “We have long admired the Ewing Sports business, and we’re excited to welcome Chris and Les to Sports Endeavors and Soccer.com and to continue their legacy of providing exceptional service and selection to the clubs and teams they have served for decades.”

Ewing Sports former owners Chris Goodrich and Les Korsos join Sports Endeavors and remain based in New Jersey to meet the needs of the local soccer community.

“We’ve always appreciated the Soccer.com team’s commitment to quality – they are the best in the business when it comes to speed, service and selection,” said Chris Goodrich, Co-Owner of Ewing Sports. “We’re thrilled to marry Soccer.com’s capabilities with our historical focus on customer service to elevate the experience for the soccer families we serve,” added Les Korsos, Co-Owner of Ewing Sports.

About Seawall Capital, LLC

Seawall Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in companies that have built strong connections to their end consumers. The firm’s investment strategy centers on partnering with founder-led businesses that deliver amazing products and services that people love and trust. Seawall Capital’s principal investment team has a successful track record of helping founders, management teams and partners achieve their long-term goals and objectives.

About Sports Endeavors, LLC

Founded in 1984 by brothers Mike and Brendan Moylan, Sports Endeavors is a leading global provider of sports gear and apparel, offering an unrivaled selection of merchandise from top brands through its family of brands, including Soccer.com, WorldSoccerShop, and 431Sports. 2024 marks Sports Endeavors’ 40th anniversary, Sports Endeavors Purpose is to help players, fans and families pursue their passion for sport and 2024 marks Sports Endeavors’ 40th anniversary.

