The Macallan Announces Innovative Collaboration With Cirque du Soleil

Speyside, Scotland – WEBWIRE – Thursday, May 9, 2024

The Macallan collaborates with Cirque du Soleil to celebrate its 200 th Anniversary, as part of multi-year collaboration

The collaboration will begin with an exclusive sensory theatrical experience at The Macallan Estate in May, and will journey into product launches.

To celebrate The Macallans 200th anniversary, the renowned single malt Scotch whisky brand has collaborated with Cirque du Soleil on a multi-year collaboration. Celebrating the creative synergy between the two brands the collaboration kicks off with the creation of a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and a global product launch.

The collaboration will begin with an unforgettable sensory experience inaugurated at The Macallan Estate the brand home in Speyside, Scotland – this May 2024. Featuring a cast drawn from across four continents, Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT, marries the artistry of both worlds The Macallans unparalleled expertise in whisky craftsmanship with Cirque du Soleils mastery in the performing arts.

From May 9th to 31st, each performance will transport guests into the theatrical universe of the Scottish Highlands for an experience that includes hair suspension, aerial silk, contortion, cyr wheel, tight wire, juggling, hoop diving, bagpipes, and flamenco dancing with a cast assembled from USA, UK, China, Spain, Canada, Finland, Malaysia, Cambodia and Africa. Taking guests on a journey through sight, taste, smell and sound, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the tale of how reconnecting with nature gives life a force to protect the natural world, while being immersed in nature at the heart of The Macallan Estate.

This moment will be the beginning of an ongoing collaboration between the two brands, with more to follow throughout 2024 and beyond.

Jaume Ferrs, Creative Director at The Macallan, said: 2024 marks a momentous year for The Macallan, celebrating our 200 Years Young mark. This collaboration brings two iconic brands together, both dedicated to constant innovation; resulting in a one-of-a-kind experience which is uniquely inspired by the Highlands and the story of our brand so far. Were welcoming guests from all over the world to our Estate for the launch of this spectacular experience, offering them the opportunity for a breathtaking performance and a bespoke whisky tasting experience, all unique to The Macallan.

Marie-Hlne Delage, Creative Director at Cirque du Soleil, said: Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT is a spectacular collaboration based on mutual respect. Through harmony paralleled with nature and storytelling, weve forged a collaboration that highlights the strengths of both of our brands. With this invitation, were welcoming guests to an unforgettable experience in the timeless beauty of The Macallan Estate. Together, weve written a tale that celebrates the beauty, wonder and deep connection we all share with the natural world.

To find out more head to https://www.themacallan.com/en/experience-the-macallan/cirque-du-soleil.

For further information, please contact:

[add contact details]

Visit The Macallan newsroom at https://www.themacallan.com/en/newsroom

Notes to Editors

Information on the performance, along with timings and pricing, can be found below:

Location: The Macallan Estate in Speyside

Dates: 9 – 31 May 2024 with one experience per day, excluding Sundays

Ticket price: 200 per person

Timings: 8:30pm – 10:30pm

Link to purchase: https://www.themacallan.com/en/experience-the-macallan/cirque-du-soleil

ABOUT THE MACALLAN

The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single-malt whiskies. Two centuries have passed since Alexander Reid, founder of The Macallan, distilled the first batch of whisky in his curiously small stills in Speyside, Scotland, in 1824, beginning the extraordinary legacy of the single malt Scotch whisky.

An obsession with quality and craftsmanship is the hallmark of The Macallan. The outstanding quality and distinctive character of each whisky is influenced by exceptional oak casks seasoned with sherry wine – a commitment to natural colour underpinned by mastery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, The Macallan Distillery is located on a beautiful 485-acre Estate and takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills.

The past 200 years have been a prologue for everything that is still to come. This is a journey through time. This is The Macallan, 200 Years Young. Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly. For further information visit www.themacallan.com and become a member of The Macallan Society to explore the stories behind the whiskies.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity.Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.