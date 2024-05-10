Lighthouse Learning & University College Dublin Partner to Prepare Students for Global Education & Career Readiness

Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International), India’s leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group, and University College Dublin (UCD) in Ireland, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 5-year partnership today. This partnership marks a significant milestone in facilitating cross-border collaboration, signifying a pivotal moment in advancing shared academic endeavors.

The partnership aims to launch the collaborative program facilitating a comprehensive exchange of knowledge and expertise between Lighthouse Learning and University College Dublin (UCD), fostering a dynamic environment conducive to mutual learning and communication. Through this program, administrators, faculty, staff, and students from both the institutions will engage in collaborative endeavors, promoting cooperation and enabling invaluable cross-cultural exchange. Moreover, the program is meticulously crafted to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge required to thrive in the dynamic landscape of the global economy, while also preparing them for higher education pathways.

The MoU was signed by Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, and Professor Orla Feely, President, University College Dublin (UCD). University College Dublin is one of the Europe’s leading research-intensive universities and is recognised for its renowned expertise in advanced fields such as AI and cancer biology, among others. It is also known for its guided research projects, which will be extended to the students of Lighthouse Learning as a part of this partnership. Additionally, UCD will also conduct Summer School programs for the students to further enhance their academic growth and exploration.

Through this partnership, Lighthouse Learning students will benefit from a diverse array of opportunities aimed at enriching their academic journey. These include occasional guest lectures, workshop activities, and masterclasses delivered by esteemed faculty from University College Dublin (UCD). Additionally, UCD’s Recruitment & Admissions representatives will conduct sessions across all Lighthouse Learning schools network, offering guidance and promoting UCD as a premier study destination among students and parents. Furthermore, an annual knowledge workshop will be conducted, tailored for all Lighthouse Learning school counselors, aimed at equipping them with the necessary tools to guide students through their transition to university abroad. This workshop will also highlight program and scholarship opportunities offered at UCD.

Speaking about the partnership, Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce our partnership with University College Dublin, one of the most renowned and prestigious universities in Ireland. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Lighthouse Learning, underscoring our commitment to providing unparalleled educational opportunities for both faculty and students. As we navigate an ever-evolving global landscape, this collaboration not only enriches our academic offerings but also equips our faculty and students with invaluable resources, cutting-edge research opportunities, specialised programs, and global perspectives. Together with UCD, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and excellence in education.”

Professor Jeremy Simpson, Dean of Science at University College Dublin, present at the signing in Mumbai, added, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with Lighthouse Learning. This collaboration represents a significant step towards fostering global educational excellence. By joining forces, we can leverage our collective expertise to create enriching opportunities for students and faculty alike, particularly focused in the STEM areas. Together, we are committed to nurturing a vibrant academic community, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact on the educational landscape. This partnership signifies our shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and preparing students to excel in an increasingly competitive world.”