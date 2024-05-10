Delhi Capitals team including Saurav Ganguly, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel Launch Medulance Healthcare Academy’s Book ‘First Aid in Emergency’

Medulance Healthcare Academy, an initiative by Medulance, India’s premier emergency healthcare services provider, has launched a book titled ‘First Aid in Emergency’, aimed at providing guidance on first aid and life-saving techniques in emergency situations. The book is a comprehensive manual designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle a wide range of emergencies effectively. It was launched at an event graced by the presence of former Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly and representatives from Delhi Capitals, for whom Medulance is serving as the official emergency services partner for the Indian Premier League 2024.

Emergencies can strike at any moment, and timely intervention can make all the difference in saving lives. ‘First Aid in Emergency’ equips readers with essential information on handling various emergency scenarios, including injuries such as bleeding, trauma, burns, bites, poisoning, and medical emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, and hypoglycemia.

Expressing his enthusiasm on the book launch, Mr. Pranav Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO of Medulance, emphasized the significance of first aid in emergency situations. “Proper first aid can mean the difference between life and death in critical situations. With ‘First Aid in Emergency’, we aim to empower the general public with the necessary skills to provide immediate assistance and potentially save lives,” he said.

“This book is one of our many projects aimed at spreading life-saving knowledge. It contains easy-to-follow steps that any person can take during an emergency and save a life,” he added.

“At Medulance, we believe in the power of preparation. ‘First Aid in Emergency’ is not just a book, but a testament to our commitment to safety and well-being. With every page turned, lives can be saved, making this launch more than just an event—it’s a cornerstone in our mission to empower communities with life-saving knowledge”, said Mr. Ravjot Singh Arora, Co-Founder and COO of Medulance.

The preface of the book underscores Medulance Healthcare Academy’s mission and vision to revolutionize emergency medical training and healthcare education in the country. It outlines the commitment to elevate the standard of emergency healthcare, making it universally accessible, equitable, and sustainable.

Established earlier this year, the academy provides dedicated courses to transform education for healthcare professionals including the Emergency Medical Technician Course, Healthcare Hygiene and Housekeeping Aid Course, and Basic and Advanced First Aid Training Course. In addition, the academy provides training and upskilling opportunities tailored for diverse healthcare sector professionals, such as ASHA workers, NGO volunteers, civil defense personnel, and community workers. Upon graduation from Medulance Healthcare Academy, an individual can gain the exclusive opportunity to join the Medulance team.

‘First Aid in Emergency’ serves as a testament to Medulance Healthcare Academy’s dedication to fostering innovation, professionalism, and compassion in the healthcare sector. By providing comprehensive training programs and invaluable resources, the academy aims to create a safer and healthier society for all.

The launch of ‘First Aid in Emergency’ marks a significant milestone in Medulance Healthcare Academy’s journey towards redefining healthcare delivery and setting the benchmark for excellence in emergency services.