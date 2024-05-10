BMA Architecture, LLC Acquires Whitneybell Perry, LLC

Whitneybell Perry and BMA Architecture are thrilled to share exciting news that will shape the future of their architecture firm. Through a strategic acquisition, BMA Architecture has acquired Whitneybell Perry Inc. Whitneybell Perry is a well-established and reputable architecture firm with over 45 years of experience, with a strong focus on multi-family residential design and other types of developments. Brian’s experience as an Associate at Whitneybell Perry started in 2007 and lasted seven years, which became the launchpad for his entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring him to establish his own firm in 2014, BMA Architecture. When approached with the idea of coming together, it just made sense for everyone. Brian’s exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to excellence, with close to 30 years of expertise in the building design profession, make him an ideal choice to guide them in this new chapter.

People may be wondering how this is going to change things. Their expectation is only for the better. With this coming together, BMA Architecture has more than doubled its staff and resources to take on more opportunities and challenging endeavors. To help make this transition as seamless as possible, BMA Architecture also acquired Whitneybell Perry’s Chandler office, which will allow for further future growth along with its Gilbert location.

People may also be wondering how this change will impact Doug and Mike’s roles. As Doug and Mike move into a well-earned retirement, rest assured their wealth of knowledge and experience will not be lost. As Business Advisors, Doug and Mike will continue to participate in helping BMA Architecture attract and support long-term clients as they scale up in their existing markets and beyond. Doug and Mike will continue to participate in client relations, with Mike continuing to do what he loves most: design.

As Owner and Principal, Brian will lead their firm’s culture of professionalism in all aspects of their communication and production by supporting projects from their conception through the completion of construction. His extensive and successful background in the practice of architecture ensures each project not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of excellence. Brian will also continue to serve as the primary day-to-day contact with their many clients and strategic partners, supporting their ongoing growth and execution.

This coming together is not about losing what makes each company distinct; instead, it’s a strategic move to amplify their collective strengths and foster an environment where everyone can contribute meaningfully. They are all excited about this coming together and what the future holds for all of them to succeed.