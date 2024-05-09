Announcing Salt Lake City’s Annual Busker Fest SLC

Busker Fest SLC is held on May 24 and 25. The festival celebrates street performances and the streets of Salt Lake City. There are no formal stages, but at any given moment, you will find 15+ acts taking place simultaneously on Block 70!

Block 70 includes Main Street and Regent Street from 100 to 200 South. Busker Fest SLC takes over the sidewalks, closes the roads and creates a free and unforgettable cultural experience. Historically, this district was home to a handful of Vaudeville theaters. With a nod to that era, Busker Fest SLC brings quirky, joyful entertainment back to town.

Announcing the following headliners for 2024:

The Hockey Circus Show (Ontario, Canada)

The Farmer’s Daughter Show (Ontario, Canada)

The Unicycling Unicorn (Minnesota)

Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks (West Jordan, UT)

Pick My Pose (Las Vegas, NV)

Vaudeville Revue with the Prohibition Players (Salt Lake City)

Loona Fortuna Clown Tarot (Salt Lake City)

You will find these acts in the various pitches—busker lingo for a circle on the street where crowds gather for the show—surrounding Eccles Theater. Outside of the pitches, be ready to be entertained by roving performers, magic shows, and street musicians lining the streets. SLC Busker Fest SLC is a FREE event and open to the public; however, attendees should be prepared to tip performers and acts that they love—bring your wallet full of cash!

“Buskers contribute to the character and texture of a vibrant city, engaging people in unexpected ways. We love to see seasoned performers step off the stage and onto the street. We equally love to spotlight new artists or new acts. We celebrate the traditional and applaud the weird. One of the best aspects of this event is the number of simultaneous performances. If you don’t connect with an act, find the next performer 20 feet away,” said Kim Angeli, Event Director and Owner of Primrose Productions.

What is a busker? A busker is a person who entertains in a public place for donations. Busking is a time-honored tradition that adds to the vibrancy and culture of cities around the world – including here in Salt Lake City.

Busker Fest SLC 2024:

May 24 (5 – 10 pm)

May 27 (4 – 10 pm)

Busker Fest SLC is presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council in partnership with Primrose Productions and with support from Downtown Alliance, Visit Salt Lake, Fisher Brewing, and Beehive Distilling. For interviews and/or additional photography, please contact Kim Angeli with Primrose Productions primroseslc@gmail.com

Traveling headliners are available for interviews on Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 25. Local entertainers and event organizers are available anytime!

About Salt Lake City Arts Council: The mission of the Salt Lake Arts Council is to promote, present, and support artists, arts organizations, and arts activities in order to further the development of the arts community and to benefit the public by expanding awareness, access, and participation.

About Busker Fest SLC: Busker Fest SLC is presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council in partnership with Primrose Productions, a Salt Lake City-based event production agency specializing in community events, grassroots marketing and public space activations. Busker Fest debuted in 2018, focusing on the vibrant and spontaneous art of street performance in Salt Lake City.

