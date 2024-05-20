Hong Kong – Tenders invited for tenancy of fee-paying public car park

Tenders invited for tenancy of fee-paying public car park *********************************************************



The Government Property Agency (GPA) is inviting tenders for a three-year tenancy of a fee-paying public car park on portions of the Ground Floor, Level Mezzanine, Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5, Level 6, Level 7 and Level 8 of a building within Fanling Sheung Shui Town Lot No. 301, San Wan Road, Sheung Shui, New Territories, Hong Kong.

The premises should only be used for the purpose of a fee-paying public car park for the parking of private cars, van-type light goods vehicles, taxis and light goods vehicles.

The tender notice was uploaded today (May 20) to the GPA Property Portal: www.gpaproperty.gov.hk/en/index.html. Tender documents are available for collection at the Government Property Agency, 9/F, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, during the period from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, except public holidays. The documents can also be downloaded from the GPA Property Portal.

Interested tenderers who wish to attend a site inspection of the premises should make a prior appointment with the GPA by calling 3842 6913 on or before May 27.

Tenderers must submit their tenders by placing them in the Government Logistics Department Tender Box situated on the Ground Floor, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, before noon on June 11. Late tenders will not be accepted.