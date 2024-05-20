Hong Kong – Temporary suspension of LCSD’s Mobile Library 5 services

Temporary suspension of LCSD’s Mobile Library 5 services ********************************************************



The services provided by Mobile Library 5 have been suspended until further notice for urgent repair works, a Leisure and Cultural Services Department spokesman announced today (May 20).



The affected service points are Ta Kwu Ling in North District; Hin Keng Estate, Kam Ying Court, Kam Tai Court, Mei Tin Estate, Yan On Estate and Yiu On Estate in Sha Tin; Ming Tak Estate, Yee Ming Estate and Mang Kung Uk Road in Sai Kung; and Tai Wo Estate, Nai Chung, On Ho Lane, Fu Shin Estate and Fu Heng Estate in Tai Po. For enquiries about Mobile Library 5 services, please call 2696 5842.



Readers are welcome to use other public libraries during the service suspension period. They may also renew library materials by telephoning 2698 0002 or 2827 2833, or via www.hkpl.gov.hk.