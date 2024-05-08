Physician’s Plan Introduces Tirzepatide, a Transformative Weight Loss Medication

Physician’s Plan is excited to announce the addition of Tirzepatide to their medical weight loss solutions. This new treatment offers a significant advancement in managing obesity, promising substantial benefits for patients with fewer side effects than traditional GLP-1 medications.

Physician’s Plan, a leader in medical spa, aesthetics, and weight loss services in North and South Carolina, proudly announces the introduction of Tirzepatide, a groundbreaking weight loss medication. As of November 2022, patients across both states can access this effective treatment, which is known for its dual benefits in weight management and type 2 diabetes control.

Tirzepatide, available under the brand names Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight management, represents a new class of treatment that combines decreased caloric intake and increased physical activity with effective medical intervention. “Tirzepatide is a weekly injectable medication for adults with obesity or who are overweight with at least one weight-related condition. It can be a game-changer,” explains Jennifer Berube, NP-C at Physician’s Plan.

Further expanding on its dual use, Dr. DiOrio, D.O., FACEP, FAAEM, and Medical Director at Physician’s Plan, states, “Tirzepatide is prescribed for two conditions. It has been shown to be the best in its class for both lowering blood sugar and aiding in weight loss. Coupled with diet, exercise, journaling, and physician guidance, it is a powerful tool.”

About Physician’s Plan

