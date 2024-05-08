‘admin-committed-to-complete-ongoing-smart-city-projects-soon’

Srinagar, May 8 — Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Tuesday said that administration is committed to complete the ongoing construction and renovation works undertaken under Smart City Project Limited soon. He expressed gratitude to people for cooperating during works and added, the inconveniences in place will be resolved in coming days.

Bidhuri who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Commissioner SMC Dr. Owais Ahmad and officers of Smart City Limited visited several ongoing construction sites in city to review the pace of work.

“The progress of the work across Srinagar city is satisfactory. Although there is likelihood of unfavorable weather conditions on May 11 for three days, but administration is committed to complete the maximum possible work,” Div Com Bidhuri as per KNS told reporters.

He said the people of the city have endured inconveniences due to the ongoing construction, but I am pleased to inform them that the inconveniences will be resolved in coming days.


