– Transdev Canada expands into Manitoba for the first time with the acquisition of Patient Transport Services

Transdev Canada announces the acquisition of Patient Transport Services, the largest Non-Emergency Medical transportation company in Manitoba, operating in Winnipeg, Brandon and Carman.

Present in 6 provinces and 1 territory, Transdev Canada has 4,700 employees operating in the Transit, Student, Paratransit, Medical and rail sectors, notably following the recent acquisition of the activities of First Transit. Transdev is also the operator of the future Hurontario tramway in the Greater Toronto Area, as a member of the Mobilinx consortium, and of the future Ontario Line Metro as a member of the Connect 6ix consortium.

WithPatient Transport Services., Transdev Canada extends its historicNon-EmergencyMedicalTransportation activity into Manitoba for the first time. A pioneer of theseservices in Ontario through its subsidiary Voyago, Transdev Canada had alreadyexpanded its non-emergency medical transportation activities in Quebec in 2022,winning contracts for the CIUSSSof the Mauricieand Centre-du-Qubec regions,butalso through the acquisition in 2023 of Priority Patient Transfer Service, a reknown company inthe Eastern Ontario region (Ottawa & Kingston).This acquisition reinforcesthe Transdev groups growth strategy in Canada in the field ofNon-EmergencyMedicaltransportation, with the more global desire to offer a set of multi-modal services toserve communities, while remaining as close as possible to the specific needs of eachterritory.medical transportation, with the more global desire to offer a set of multi-modal services to serve communities, while remaining as close as possible to the specific needs of each territory.

The reputation and expertise of thePatient Transport Services teams are impressive.We are very proud to be able to count them among our teams. This acquisition is aboveall based on common service values and a shared ambition to be able to serve Canadiancommunities more and better, everywhere in the country. We are very pleased to beable to establish ourselves in Manitoba thanks to the considerable experience of LoloEckertandher teams,

Arthur Nicolet, Chief Executive Officer of Transdev Canada

Our company is a leading supplier to the province of Manitoba. We have become abenchmark for safety and quality of service thanks to the unwavering engagement of our teams throughout our companys history. In Transdev, we have found an excellent ally to continue our growth and to support healthcare organizations in the transportation of patients. This is a new chapter for the company and Im thrilled that the entire team is a part of it, added Lolo Eckert, Vice-President, Operations,Patient Transport Services.

