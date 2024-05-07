DarkOwl and Forensic IT Partner to Enhance Proactive Darknet Intelligence

Denver, CO, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 6, 2024

DarkOwl, the leading provider of darknet data, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Forensic IT, a leading cybersecurity firm in Australia specializing in forensic investigations and cyber incident response. This partnership combines DarkOwls extensive darknet intelligence capabilities with Forensic ITs expertise in cyber forensics to offer comprehensive cyber incident response services and digital forensics to businesses and organizations.

DarkOwls platform, with unparalleled access to the darknet, aggregates data from the darknet, providing insights into emerging threats, leaked credentials, and potential vulnerabilities that may pose risks to organizations. DarkOwl collects and organizes data in near real-time, empowering businesses to conduct in-depth investigations and proactively defend against potential cyber threats. Forensic IT provides a wealth of expertise in digital forensics, incident response, and cybersecurity consulting. Forensic IT is a trusted partner for businesses Australia-wide, seeking to enhance their cybersecurity posture and respond effectively to cyber incidents from courtroom analysis to cyber incident response. Their highly skilled experts deliver unmatched digital investigation.

Because the darknet serves as a sanctuary for illicit activities, insight into its activities is essential for a comprehensive view of cyber risk and digital footprints. It is an increasingly vital component for organizations with forward-thinking strategies. By joining forces, Forensic IT aims to offer a holistic approach to cyber incident response, provided clients the full picture of their potential risk.

Luke McCarthy, Director of Forensic IT, states: Forensic ITs partnership with DarkOwl is an exciting step forward in our objective to provide the best possible proactive Dark Web Intelligence to our clients in Australia. By integrating DarkOwls advanced tools into our Dark Web Monitoring service, we are able to deliver an even more comprehensive and robust solution, ensuring that our clients are better informed of potential threats than ever before. CEO of DarkOwl, Mark Turnage, adds: We are excited to partner with Forensic IT to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to their clients and help them in their mission by utilizing the strengths of both companies. Combining our strengths will enable organizations to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.

About Forensic IT

Forensic IT is a specialised cyber security firm with expertise in Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR). We regularly work with law enforcement, investigators, government agencies and commercial organisations to bridge critical expertise gaps to safeguard clients environments and manage cyber incidents, including in Operational Technology / Industrial Control Systems (OT/ICS) environments. To learn more, visit www.forensicit.com.au.

About DarkOwl

DarkOwl uses machine learning and human analysts to collect automatically, continuously, and anonymously, index and rank darknet, deep web, and high-risk surface net data that allows for simplicity in searching. DarkOwl is unique not only in the depth and breadth of its darknet data, but also in the relevance and searchability of its data, its investigation tools, and its passionate customer service. DarkOwl data is ethically and safely collected from the darknet, allowing users secure and anonymous access to information and threats relevant to their mission. For more information, visit www.darkowl.com.