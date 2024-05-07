Adrian Hurtado’s Children’s Books: Teaching Values Through Engaging Narratives

Atlanta, GA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 6, 2024

Adrian Hurtado, a dedicated author committed to enriching childrens literature, has recently released a collection of captivating books that seamlessly blend entertainment with valuable life lessons. Each of these delightful tales showcases Hurtados unique storytelling prowess, offering young readers engaging narratives that inspire, educate, and entertain.

Acro Bat introduces readers to Acro, a determined bat who overcame daytime blindness to showcase his flying skills in a competition. Hurtados tale of perseverance and resilience resonates with children, teaching them the importance of determination and overcoming obstacles in pursuit of their dreams.

In Mary Had A Little Lamb, Hurtado presents a heartwarming twist on a beloved classic, using colorful illustrations and a simplified narrative to convey the true meaning of Christmas. Through this delightful tale, children learn about the significance of love, hope, and the birth of Jesus Christ, fostering a sense of spirituality and moral awareness.

Toads Tools follows the adventures of Toad, a compassionate creature eager to help others using his fathers old tools. Hurtados vibrant storytelling encourages children to embrace kindness, cooperation, and empathy as they navigate their journeys, imparting valuable lessons about the importance of lending a helping hand to those in need.

Through these enchanting books, Adrian Hurtado demonstrates his ability to captivate young audiences while instilling important values such as perseverance, faith, compassion, and altruism. With engaging characters, relatable storylines, and vibrant illustrations, Hurtados books serve as invaluable resources for parents and educators seeking to inspire and educate children in a creative and family-friendly manner.

Explore a trio of captivating tales by Adrian M. Hurtado, each available in both e-book and paperback formats: Acro Bat invites readers to join in the adventure for $4.99 on Kindle or $17.02 in paperback; Mary Had A Little Lamb enchants with its educational charm, priced at $2.99 for the e-book or $9.98 in paperback; and Toads Tools takes readers on a whimsical journey, available for $4.99 in e-book format or $17.02 in paperback.

About the Author

Adrian M. Hurtado, a dedicated educator with over 25 years of teaching and leadership experience across multiple counties in California, combines his passion for education with compelling storytelling. His background includes military service in the Marine Corps and the Air Force Reserve, retiring as a Major, alongside his commitment to shaping young minds.

Originally from Berkeley, California, Adrian and his wife, Jean, now reside in the tranquil coastal town of Cayucos, where he remains actively involved in community service, enriching the lives of those around him.