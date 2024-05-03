L-Tron to Exhibit at the upcoming Chesapeake Bay Division IAI Conference (CBDIAI)

OCEAN CITY, Md. – May 2, 2024 – PRLog — L-Tron will attend the 2024 Chesapeake Bay IAI (International Association for Identification) Educational Conference in Ocean City, MD from May 13-15, 2024. The Chesapeake Bay IAI is a regional division that includes Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. This year’s CBDIAI conference will include lectures, workshops, and training on the most relevant themes in law enforcement today.

Julianne Pangal will be attending and representing L-Tron at this year’s event. She will be available to demo OSCR360 and answer any questions about the patented system for crime scene investigation.

More About OSCR360

Law enforcement agencies throughout the country utilize OSCR360 to capture, store, organize, and present a wide variety of crime scenes, including homicides, suicides, unattended or suspicious deaths, burglaries, car crashes, school documentation and more.

L-Tron has gathered feedback from OSCR360 users throughout the Chesapeake Bay area:

A West Virginia police department appreciates OSCR360’s ability to capture a bird’s eye view of yaw marks at crash scenes (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360- crash-reconstruction).

A central Pennsylvania PD values OSCR360’s ability to perform well in various lighting conditions, inclement weather, and cramped spaces like vehicle interiors.

A New York Sheriff’s Office and their DA credits OSCR360 with visually connecting the pieces of a complex case together at trial (https://www.l- tron.com/resource- page/case-study- oscr360-p…), helping the jury to understand the case details. This resulted in a homicide conviction.

About L-Tron

L-Tron has partnered with public safety organizations for over 20 years. We are honored to support the law enforcement community by sponsoring and attending conferences, providing unmatched 24/7/365 service and support for our OSCR360 customers, and developing equipment and technology built from the voices of officers and investigators. Your Success is our Purpose!