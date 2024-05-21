Associated Designs | Discover the Cedar Ridge: Timeless Craftsman Living

Enter the timeless charm of Cedar Ridge, where Craftsman elements blend with modern family living. From the sunlit gathering spaces to the expansive kitchen and owner’s suite, every detail exudes comfort and functionality. Step inside and discover a home designed to embrace both nostalgia and contemporary lifestyles.

Amidst the Cedar Ridge’s silhouette, the dormers and welcoming front porch evoke a timeless Craftsman style, adorning this quaint one-and-a-half-story country cottage with nostalgic allure. Multi-paned windows, accented by cultured stone wainscoting and sturdy column supports, enhance its picturesque appeal.

Step inside to discover a floor plan thoughtfully designed for modern families. Sunlit gathering spaces abound, with the living room boasting a rear wall adorned by expansive windows framing a cozy fireplace. The living area seamlessly flows into a dining room, bathed in light from windows on two sides, and opens up to a kitchen on the opposite end. A conveniently placed powder bathroom completes this central area.

Standing at the kitchen sink, you can take in the expansive view across the flush eating bar, encompassing the dining room, covered patio, and part of the living space. Ample counter space wraps around the C-shaped kitchen, complemented by cupboards lining two walls and a spacious walk-in pantry for provisions.

The laundry facilities are just steps away in a well-appointed utility room, equipped with built-in cabinets for added convenience. Direct access to the garage allows for easy unloading of groceries even in inclement weather.

The main floor’s left wing hosts the owners’ suite and a den, accessible via a vaulted foyer adjoining the stairway. Pocket doors open to the den, which could function as a guest room or fourth bedroom, offering versatile utility. The owners’ suite features a double vanity and a sizable walk-in closet for added comfort.

Upstairs, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom await in the Cedar Ridge, alongside a vaulted attic space, providing ample room for family and guests alike.

The Cedar Ridge 30-855 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.