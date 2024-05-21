Centific Appoints Shiva Jayaraman as Chief Growth Officer to Harness Generative AI Demand for Accelerated Enterprise Growth

Centific, a leading innovator in generative AI (GenAI), today announced the strategic appointment of Shiva Jayaraman as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This move is part of Centific’s ambitious plan to capitalize on the surging demand for applied GenAI, aiming to achieve exponential growth, and assist industry clients in overcoming initial execution barriers to quickly realize value.

Since its inception in 2020, Centific has collaborated with “Magnificent Seven” companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, and Apple, to develop and refine foundational large language models (LLMs) through comprehensive data services, reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), retrieval augmented generation (RAG), red teaming, and robust AI safety governance.

As Centific embarks on a transformative journey toward zero-distance innovation, Jayaraman’s role will be crucial in transferring best practices from AI creators to leading innovators and broad industry clients. His leadership is expected to significantly enhance Centific’s capability to embed business value through scalable GenAI applications.

“Shiva’s people-first approach and his commitment to customer satisfaction are deeply aligned with Centific’s core values,” said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Centific. “His vision will play a pivotal role in our continuous efforts to drive innovation and deliver substantial value to our clients through practical applications of GenAI.”

Centific CFO Heng Choon Lim praised Jayaraman’s innovative thinking and growth-oriented mindset, noting, “His unique ability to meld diverse ideas and structure large engagements greatly advances Centific’s endeavors to deepen relationships with customers and partners, in the frontiers of GenAI and beyond.”

Reflecting on his new role, Jayaraman expressed enthusiasm about the potential applications of Centific’s assets in real-world settings. “The high-quality datasets and RAG pipeline we offer can significantly expedite strategy execution and value realization for our clients,” he said. “These are critical components that will help enterprises to apply GenAI at scale with low cost and high speed to market. Our work with industry customers is already picking up—including home improvement retailers, coffee chains, CPG companies, and logistics firms.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Shiva will continue to capitalize on this demand and drive Centific to the next phase of parabolic growth.

About Centific

Centific expertly engineers platforms and curates multimodal, multilingual data to empower the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and enterprise clients with safe, scalable AI deployment. Our team includes over 150 PhDs and data scientists, along with more than 4,000 AI practitioners and engineers. We leverage platforms, partners, and 1.8 million vertical domain experts to create high-quality pre-trained datasets, fine-tuned industry-specific LLMs, and RAG pipelines supported by vector databases. Our innovations can reduce GenAI costs by up to 80% and bring GenAI solutions to market 50% faster in 230 locales.