UCP Charter Schools awarded $8.9M grant for high-performing charter schools

UCP Charter Schools was awarded a FY2024 Charter Schools Program (CSP) Replication and Expansion of High-Quality Charter School Grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The grant is a highly competitive program designed to help and support the growth of high-performing charter schools across the country.

The $8.9M federal grant will allow UCP Charter Schools to provide more children in Central Florida with access to a high-quality education that empowers them academically and socially and will be used to expand the program.

With the grant funding, UCP Charter Schools plans to expand current schools, open additional campuses and create new innovative school options for students, said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. This will also help us enhance our classrooms and curriculum and provide resources to support our students and teachers at our campuses.

The FY2024 CSP Replication and Expansion grant will help further UCP Charter Schools to continue its mission of empowering children with and without disabilities to achieve their potential by providing individualized support, education and therapy in an inclusive environment.

UCP Charter Schools, a network of 8 charter schools and a program of UCP of Central Florida, launched in 2001. It has grown to now serve over 2,000 students aged from birth to 21 years of age.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

###