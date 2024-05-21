Notable Couples Therapist Quoted in AskMen Magazine

Dumbroff offered valuable insights into the complex interplay of cultural and family messages that can shape individuals’ thoughts and perceptions about masturbation.

Imagine an adolescent who has begun to discover their body, and perhaps a parent accidentally intrudes on their privacyThe parents reaction can say volumes are they respectful and calmly say they are sorry and leave, do they get angry, do they say something that is embarrassing to the child? We can imagine the impact of each of these situations.

To read the article in its entirety, please click here:https://bit.ly/3JPyzFj

About Wendi L. Dumbroff

Wendi L. Dumbroff is a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice in Madison, NJ, where she specializes in individual, family, couples, and sex therapy. She is a highly trained couple and sex therapist who provides a safe, non-judgmental, and sex-positive environment.

Dumbroff has extensive experience counseling individuals, families, and couples, around many different matters including; infidelity, lack of communication, depression, anxiety, and all aspects of sexual issues. Highly intuitive, she honors the perspectives of each person in the room; she deeply believes therapy is a very courageous choice and a key to understanding un-useful patterns, which repeat in relationships.

Additionally, Dumbroff is a certified teacher of mindfulness and meditation which are skills she brings into her therapy practice. To see more of Wendis media coverage, please click https://wendidumbrofftherapy.com/press/.

About ASKMEN

AskMen is a magazine striving to help their audience navigate love, life, and career. They bring in experts, along with their dedicated staff, to write digestible content, with the goal of empowering their readers.

For more information, please contact Wendi Dumbroff at wendidumbroff ( @ ) gmail dot com or at (973) 937-8651.

###