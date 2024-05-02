Mango AI Enables Everyone to Make AI Generated Videos Online

Mango Animate unveiled an AI video generator that empowers users to make AI generated videos online.

Video is the king of digital content nowadays. Content creators strive to elevate the quality and productivity of videos. The integration of AI technology into video creation will be good news for them. Mango Animate announced the launch of an AI video generator, Mango AI. Users can make AI generated videos effortlessly on this online video-making platform.

Mango AI has the capability of converting text and images to visually appealing videos. Users simply need to choose a video template and type in or paste the text. Within minutes, the powerful tool produces a high-quality video featuring smooth transitions and an AI avatar. Users can select suitable backgrounds or upload images to make AI generated videos more attractive.

Mango AI comes equipped with a plethora of video templates that cater to various creation needs, like promotional, explainer, and educational videos. With its meticulously designed templates, users have the ability to make AI generated videos with minimal time and effort.

The AI-driven video maker offers a comprehensive array of human-like AI avatars with precise lip-syncing movements. Its digital avatars span different professions, ages, genders, and ethnicities. They adeptly mimic subtle facial expressions and gestures of people to boost audience engagement. Users have the option to make AI generated videos with their own avatars by uploading front-facing portraits.

With lifelike AI voices, users can eliminate the need for voice actors and recording equipment, significantly reducing their costs. Mango AI has an extensive library of AI voices, including male, female, and child options. It is difficult for one to distinguish these natural-sounding voices from human voices. Users are free to choose the ideal voice to make AI generated videos.

“Regardless of your skill level or budget, Mango AI provides a user-friendly and cost-effective solution for you to make AI generated videos with ease. By leveraging the power of AI, we continuously optimize this tool to better meet your requirements,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.