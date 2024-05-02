LINET and HPA Forge Strategic Partnership in Australia, Elevating In-Bed Care Management for Caregivers and Patients

This strategic partnership will bring forth unparalleled resources, including advanced education and training modules for caregivers through online platforms, in-service workshops, and personalised support. Such initiatives are designed to bolster caregiver confidence and expertise, ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care.

Shawn Wigham, Managing Director at HPA, shared his excitement about the renewed partnership: “HPA is thrilled to rekindle our collaboration with LINET, building on a foundation laid 15 years ago. Together, we are set to elevate our offerings, equipping caregivers with cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive educational resources to enhance patient care across Australia.”

Both LINET and HPA are not only committed to superior quality and performance but are also leaders in environmental stewardship. They exceed standards in Quality Management Systems and Environmental Management Systems, actively working on initiatives that reduce energy consumption and maximise the use of renewable resources.

The partnership promises to be more than just a distribution deal; it is a holistic approach to healthcare solutions. Petr Foit, Managing Director of LINET Australia, emphasised the strategic nature of the alliance, saying, I am delighted to start a strategic cooperation with HPA, we are not talking about a simple distribution but about a partnership offering complete solutions to our customers, LINET has the highest goal of becoming the preferred solution to our customer.

With HPAs deep roots in the hospital environment and a robust portfolio that includes healthcare ICT, patient monitoring, and life support, the integration of LINETs product range represents a seamless progression towards comprehensive patient care.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, positioning LINET and HPA as pioneers in the national healthcare landscape, poised to enhance both public and private healthcare facilities across Australia.

About LINET

LINET Group is a global #1 advanced care beds manufacturer with an installed base of over 1,200,000 and an annual production of more than 130,000 bed frames. Our headquarters and production facilities are located in the European Union.

Our comprehensive product portfolio ranges from prenatal to elderly care and it includes advanced care beds, chairs, stretchers, surfaces, smart care, as well as related customised services and renting models.

About HPA

HPA is a leading health solutions provider focused on sourcing the most innovative products to support medical staff in saving and enhancing lives. The HPA team advises, supplies, and manages all equipment required for patient care, including ICT and carts, patient monitoring and life support, surgical solutions, infrastructure, and, most recently, software to improve patient care and increase efficiency.

A combination of experience, knowledge, and a global supplier network enables HPA to offer the convenience of single-source procurement for all hospitals, day surgeries, and aged care facilities across Australia and New Zealand.

HPA has headquarters in Sydney, with offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth, ensuring responsive service and support for healthcare providers nationwide. For more information, visit www.hpaust.com.

###