Wild in the Country: 15th Annual Gala & Fundraiser

Lions Tigers & Bears, Southern California’s only true and accredited exotic animal sanctuary, has announced its 15th annual fundraising gala, Wild in the Country, to take place on May 18, 2024, in San Diego’s picturesque countryside. Their most significant fundraiser of the year raises vital funds for the rescued animals at the sanctuary and others still in need of rescue.

Did you know that there are more tigers held in captivity in the United States than there are in the wild? Wildlife trafficking is the third largest illicit business in the world, only behind the drugs and weapons trades. Shocking facts like these underscores the urgent need for initiatives like Wild in the Country.

“We are calling all compassionate individuals to join us in supporting this vital cause,” says Bobbi Brink, Founder and CEO of Lions Tigers & Bears. “Together, we can put an end to the suffering of these magnificent animals.”

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of fun and excitement, featuring a live auction hosted by celebrity auctioneer Sean Kelly of the hit TV show Storage Hunters. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, indulge in fine cuisine, savor craft beverages, enjoy live entertainment and much more.

“Your presence at Wild in the Country will truly make a difference for animals in need.” adds Brink. “Be a champion for animals in need by reserving your spot today.”

Event Details:

What: 15th Annual Wild in the Country Gala & Fundraiser

When: May 18, 2024, 2pm

Where: Lions Tigers & Bears

24402 Martin Way, Alpine, CA 91901

Tickets for Wild in the Country are available now. To purchase or for more information, please visit www.lionstigersandbears.org/happenings/wild-in-the-country

Celebrate Wild in the Country along with the community to support and protect these incredible animals. Together, we can make a difference.

About Lions Tigers & Bears:

Lions Tigers & Bears is a nationally recognized and accredited nonprofit animal sanctuary located in Alpine, California. Founded by Bobbi Brink in 2002, the sanctuary is dedicated to providing a safe haven for abused and abandoned exotic animals. Lions Tigers & Bears rescues and rehabilitates exotic animals, educates the public about the importance of wildlife protection, and advocates for stronger animal welfare laws. For more information, visit www.lionstigersandbears.org