Join Tilli at CS Week 2024 to Nudge your customers for on-time payments and several other Call-To-Actions

Fort Worth, TX – April 24, 2024 – Tilli, a leading FinTech digital communication company and provider of comprehensive e-bill presentment and customer communication solutions, is excited to announce the presence of its leadership team, Ali Saberi, Founder and CEO and Shabbir Gilani, Chief Revenue Officer in CS Week Conference, from April 30 to May 2, 2024, at Fort Worth, TX.

For more information, visit Booth #622 during CS Week or Get in touch with us (https://tilli.pro/contact/)

About Tilli:

Tilli, headquartered in McLean, VA is an innovative fintech company specializing in global Digital Payment Solutions and Cloud-Based Customer Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings. Its products enhance customer engagement, streamline communication, and facilitate payment processing. Tilli takes pride in its certifications, including ISO 27001, PCI-DSS Level 1, and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest security and compliance standards.

