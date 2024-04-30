CASPCA Leads the Charge on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day: Reduced Fees and Community Engagement Initiatives

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) is thrilled to announce its participation in National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day on April 30, 2024. This year holds special significance as the City of Charlottesville has proclaimed April 30th as Adopt A Shelter Pet Day for the first time ever, highlighting the importance of adopting from shelters and rescues.

To mark this occasion, CASPCA will be offering reduced adoption fees on April 30th, making it easier for individuals and families to welcome a furry friend into their homes. Additionally, CASPCA encourages the community to get involved in various ways:

Adopt a Shelter Pet: Visit CASPCA on April 30th to find your new best friend and provide a loving forever home to an animal in need.

Share Your Story: Share your heartwarming tales of rescue pets from CASPCA on social media using the hashtag #MyCASPCARescue and #AdoptAShelterPetDayCASPCA. Your stories inspire others to consider adoption and showcase the incredible bonds formed between humans and shelter animals.

Donate: Help support CASPCA’s mission by donating monetarily or through supplies, such as dog food. CASPCA’s pet food pantry serves as a vital resource for community members facing financial hardship, ensuring that pets receive the nutrition they need to thrive. Currently, CASPCA is facing a significant shortage of pet food and your contributions can make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals in need.

“We’re thrilled to commemorate National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day and the proclamation by the City of Charlottesville,” said Libby Jones, Executive Director of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. “This day celebrates the incredible love and companionship that shelter pets offer, while also highlighting our ability to give them a second chance at a happy, fulfilling life. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference for animals in need.”

“The city of Charlottesville is delighted to endorse the inaugural Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, a celebration dedicated to showcasing the community’s commitment to adopting and rescuing animals.” said Charlottesville Mayor Juandiego Wade.

For more information about Adopt A Shelter Pet Day and to see all of their adoptable pets, visit www.CASPCA.org.