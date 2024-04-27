Stephan Micklos Receives Global Sports and Entertainment Director Designation

Morgan Stanley announced today that Stephan Micklos, a Financial Advisor, Senior Vice President, in the Firm’s Wealth Management office in Holladay, Utah has been named a Global Sports and Entertainment Director as part of Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports & Entertainment division. This specialized group was created to help address the unique wealth management needs of athletes, coaches, owners, directors, producers, writers, actors, and their business advisors.

Stephan will have access to customized resources and programs, including asset and liability management, philanthropic and lifestyle advisory services, family governance and financial planning, insurance, investment banking services and private equity solutions.

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment is a highly specialized wealth management division, dedicated to serving the unique and complex needs of athletes, entertainers, creators and top professionals in the sports and entertainment industry.