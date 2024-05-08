Adam S. Kaplan Contributes to Dorot, Supporting Jewish Seniors at Passover

Adam S. Kaplan’s contribution supports Dorot’s mission of nurturing older adults and providing them with meaningful connection.

In the spirit of giving and community, esteemed businessman and entrepreneur, Adam S. Kaplan has forged a meaningful partnership with Dorot, a leading organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults. Kaplan’s substantial contribution to Dorot reflects his dedication to fostering compassion and camaraderie, particularly during the Passover holiday season.

Passover holds deep significance in Jewish tradition, symbolizing renewal, freedom, and togetherness. Recognizing the importance of nurturing community ties, Adam S. Kaplan has taken proactive steps to support Dorot’s mission. The organization is situated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan and renowned for its efforts in fostering meaningful connections and companionship among older adults, especially during significant Jewish holidays.

“It is a privilege to contribute to Dorot’s efforts in ensuring that Jewish seniors feel cherished and supported during Passover,” said Kaplan. “Every individual deserves to feel connected and valued, especially during holidays when community should be prioritized.”

Dorot is a nonprofit organization committed to enriching the lives of older adults through meaningful connections and vital support services. From delivering Passover packages filled with traditional foods to facilitating social engagement programs, Dorot strives to create a nurturing environment for seniors to thrive. Dorot has served to provide hope and companionship for the elderly community for decades.

Adam S. Kaplan is a business professional whose career path is characterized by excellence and dedication. With a strong background in financial consulting and in risk management, Kaplan excels in managing diverse business portfolios. His success is rooted in his passion and unwavering commitment to his clients. Kaplan is an accomplished academic in economics and also enjoys aviation, model car crafting, sports, and cultural exploration. His ethical practice and leadership skills have made him a respected figure in the consulting world.

