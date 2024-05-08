Traverse Bay Farms Now Offers Three Retail Store Locations in Northern Michigan

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 42+ national food awards, now offers three Northern Michigan retail store locations for locals and tourists. The presence of three retail stores enhances the company’s ability to serve both tourists and local residents with their award-winning products.

All three locations offer the full range of Traverse Bay Farms’ products, including their famous tart cherry juice concentrate, no-added sugar dried cherries, nationally award-winning gourmet salsas, barbecue sauces, salad dressings, jams, monkey butter, cherry capsules and other all-natural products. This footprint is part of Traverse Bay Farms’ commitment to providing health-conscious, all-natural, and sustainable products to a wider audience.

“We are thrilled to have three retail stores in Northern Michigan. This expands our ability to share our nationally award-winning products with a wider audience,” said Andy La Point, Director at Traverse Bay Farms. “Our expanded footprint and presence in Northern Michigan will enable us to reach more customers and offer them the high-quality, fruit-based products they love. This expansion is not just about growing our business—it’s about enriching our community and promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

The next phase of expansion for each of their stores will be to serve as a hub for events and health-oriented workshops, emphasizing Traverse Bay Farms’ commitment to community wellness and education.

In addition to purchasing their products in their Northern Michigan retail stores, customers can also purchase their products from thier website: www.TraverseBayFarms.com or call their 24/7 customer service toll-free number at: 1-877-746-7477. Traverse Bay Farms is the only company in the entire cherry industry to offer 24-hour customer service toll-free customer support and ordering.

Mr. La Point continued, “Our 24/7 customer service support has been a staple of our business since we opened our doors in 2001. This commitment to quality customer service and support has allowed us to gain marketshare and expand our presence to 42 states in the United States and 5 countries across the globe.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.