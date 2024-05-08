Sardina Systems Relaunches Its Partner Program: Explore New Benefits and Sail With Us

Solution Providers network represents software vendors and a diverse range of products, from powerful embedded open-source solutions to innovative technologies that seamlessly integrate with or complement FishOS, our ultra-reliable cloud management platform.

The Hardware Partners category includes industry-leading hardware providers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Data Centers. Together, our mission is to deliver optimal and fully automated experiences, including our FishOS Integrated Solution. This comprehensive approach not only saves costs and cuts excessive bureaucracy but also scales businesses efficiently.

A global network of Resellers and Distributors includes a wide array of technological vendors, cloud providers, system integrators companies, infrastructure alliances, and IT consultancy brands.

In the world of open-source, community and collaboration are paramount. At Sardina Systems, our main objective is to provide customers with an exceptional experience. Thats why FishOS isnt just a platform; its the gateway to a cloud-as-a-service adventure thats both seamless and engaging. Together with our extensive network of partners, were delivering powerful, flexible, and reliable solutions without boundaries. – Kenneth Tan, Executive Director at Sardina Systems.

Why Set Sail with Sardina Systems?

– Smart Cloud Platform for Custom Offerings:

Expand your horizons by relying on FishOS, an innovative cloud management software built on OpenStack, Kubernetes, and Ceph, as the foundation of your customers businesses. Deliver a comprehensive solution by integrating your software or services with FishOS.

– Solution Design:

Let us be your navigator in crafting solution architecture. Collaborate closely with us to ensure your solution aligns perfectly with our common business objectives.

– Community Engagement:

Set your course towards influential communities with our active promotion and access to a vast collaborative network through our affiliations with OpenInfra Foundation and Open Compute Project Foundation.

– Deep Product Expertise and Technological Insights:

Equip your crew with the knowledge and support of our technical experts. From demos to training sessions, we provide the tools to ensure your team is ready to set sail confidently.

– Business Profitability and Growth:

Discover new revenue streams and maximize profitability with our lucrative incentives and discounts. Partnering with us opens doors to new markets and opportunities.

– Sales and Marketing Support:

Our commitment to your success includes providing your team with consultations and various resources to effectively market the offering and drive sales. Additionally, we provide content-based and monetary-based programs (MDFs) tailored to different partner levels.

Join our Sail Program now! Whether you are a hardware manufacturer, system integrator, or software vendor, partnering with Sardina Systems means embracing flexibility, efficiency, and dynamic technological development for your company and customers.

###