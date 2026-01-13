5.6 C
Home Business Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Honoured with ICC Environmental Excellence Award at 19th...

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Honoured with ICC Environmental Excellence Award at 19th Environment Partnership Summit

 Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India today has been recognized for its exceptional environmental stewardship and awarded the prestigious title of  “Environmental Excellence Award – Platinum Category by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at the 19th Environment Partnership Summit & Excellence Awards held in Kolkata.

This esteemed recognition underscores the AGPL’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, environmental conservation, and responsible infrastructure development. The Port has consistently adopted innovative green practices, energy-efficient technologies, and community-driven environmental programs to minimize ecological impact and promote responsible growth.

Over the past three years, AGPL has received six national awards for environmental excellence, reaffirming its position as a leading contributor to environmental development and sustainable operations in the maritime sector. These initiatives reflect AGPL’s commitment to creating a cleaner, greener, and more efficient port ecosystem—strengthening its vision of shared progress and long-term well-being.

Key sustainability initiatives at AGPL include:

  • Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Facilities for real-time compliance with air quality standards.
  • Mechanised Cargo Handling Systems to reduce dust emissions and improve operational efficiency.
  • Integrated Truck Tarpaulin Covering Facilities to prevent spillage and minimize environmental impact during cargo movement.
  • Mechanised Road Cleaning Solutions to maintain clean, dust-free port roads, enhancing air quality and worker safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Management said, This award recognition reflects our entire team’s dedication and hard work in ensuring that our operations are conducted with the utmost respect for the environment. We remain committed to continuously improving our environmental performance and setting new benchmarks for sustainable port operations in India.

