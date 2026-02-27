Samsung Innovation Campus launched at Christ University Bengaluru, Boosting Bengaluru’s AI talent Pipeline

In an industry–academia collaboration in the University, the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) was inaugurated at Christ University, Kengeri Campus. Backed by Samsung R&D Institute India Bangalore Private Limited (SRI-B), the initiative marks a major milestone in strengthening technology education in Bengaluru.

A global Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of Samsung, the program provides students with advanced skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and coding and programming. Present in over 40 countries, Samsung Innovation Campus aims to prepare youth for emerging careers that is shaped by AI and machine learning.

What sets the Bengaluru launch apart is the establishment of a high-end AI simulation lab, featuring cutting-edge computing infrastructure and specialized IoT kits. The facility enables students to work on advanced simulations, real-time data modeling, and applied AI research in a hands-on environment.

Currently, students from the Department of AI and Data Science Engineering are undergoing structured training led by industry experts. The curriculum integrates academic foundations with practical exposure, ensuring alignment with current corporate standards.

Students will also participate in capstone projects addressing industrial and societal challenges. Aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India and Digital India missions, the initiative positions Christ University as a hub for advanced technology training while reinforcing Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s innovation capital.

