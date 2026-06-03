FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit declares Ram Gopal Varma owes over Rs.1.25 crore to service technicians because 2019; asks him to say sorry to them

The continuous debate surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3 has actually taken another turn, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reacting to remarks made by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. While FWICE just recently clarified that it has actually not required a restriction on Ranveer Singh, filmmaker and federation representative Ashoke Pandit highly responded to Varma’s criticism of the company and required an apology from the director.

FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit declares Ram Gopal Varma owes over Rs.1.25 crore to service technicians given that 2019; asks him to say sorry to them

Dealing with the media, Pandit started by acknowledging Varma’s contribution to Indian movie theater before raising issues over his remarks versus the federation. “Today, I’m going to speak about a guy who is among the fantastic filmmakers of this nation. We do regard to him and a few of us are even his fans concerning his technical. Ram Gopal Verma had actually utilized violent language and a restriction was called out for him. Today, we can inform you that he owes more than a crore, 25 lakhs, to the service technicians and to the employees.”

Pandit kept that the federation was not trying to taint Varma’s credibility however wished to advise him of pending fees that, according to FWICE, stay unsettled. “We are not attempting to demean his image or destroy his track record or retaliate like he does. We are simply advising him since I am sure he does not keep in mind. In 2017, he made a movie called Telugu Feature called OfficerWhen we satisfied, talked and attempted to get service technicians and employees to come to our workplace. We attempted lots of things. After that, in 2019, Ram Gopal Verma composed a letter to the federation.”

The FWICE agent then continued to read out a letter supposedly composed and signed by Varma in 2019 relating to exceptional payments connected to the movie Officerstarring Nagarjuna. According to Pandit, the letter acknowledged pending charges to federation members, service technicians, and suppliers and asked for extra time to clear the payments. After checking out the contents of the letter, Pandit straight resolved the filmmaker, declaring that the guaranteed payments had actually still not been made.

“I want to state to Mr. Ramu, with due regard, today is 2026 and this cash has not pertain to us. 2019, 2026, not a single cash has actually returned to the employees and professionals and he anticipates us to be prohibited. We take stringent objection on Mr. Ramu. He ought to apologise to the federation by utilizing incorrect words of prohibiting and all and abusing us who work day in and day out to make sure that more than 4 and a half lakh employees, specialists exist working for you and finishing the movie.”

He even more prompted Varma to assess the matter while continuing his filmmaking journey. “And I make sure he will comprehend this and while he is shooting once again, after listening to this, he must keep these things in mind. Our company believe in appreciating each other”.

The remarks come in the middle of increased conversations including FWICE, the Don 3 debate, and current social networks exchanges surrounding the federation’s function in market matters. As the dispute continues, Pandit’s declarations have actually brought restored attention to the supposed unsolved payment conflict going back to 2019.

Check out: BREAKING: FWICE withdraws non-cooperation instruction versus Ranveer Singh; likewise includes, “Na isme kisi ki jeet hai, na kisi ki haar hai … we have all popular Ranveer’s fame, desire him to end up being a BIGGER star”

Tags: Apology, Ashoke Pandit, Ban, Bollywood, Boycott, Controversy, Don 3, Federation Of Western India Cine Employees, FWICE, News, Ram Gopal Varma, Ranveer Singh

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.