Dr. Venkateshwarlu Sonti Honoured with Excellence in Farmer Community Service Award at MSME Innovation Summit and Awards 2026

India, June 2 —

New Delhi: The 5th Edition of the MSME Innovation Summit & Awards, one of India’s most respected platforms celebrating grassroots innovation and entrepreneurial excellence, concluded on a high note at the iconic ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Among the distinguished honorees of the evening, Dr. Venkateshwarlu Sonti was presented with the prestigious Excellence in Farmer Community Service Award – a recognition that underscores his unwavering commitment to uplifting rural farming communities across the country.

The award was conferred in acknowledgment of Dr. Sonti’s exemplary dedication to farmer welfare, his tireless efforts in bridging the gap between agricultural policy and ground-level implementation, and his sustained service to farming communities. His work stands as a powerful testament to the belief that true progress begins at the roots – with the farmer.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sonti expressed heartfelt gratitude and dedicated the honour to the farming families he has had the privilege of serving. “This recognition belongs to every farmer who wakes up before dawn and works tirelessly to feed this nation. I am merely a humble servant of their cause,” he said.

The MSME Innovation Summit & Awards has consistently served as a landmark platform that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and community champions to celebrate transformative contributions across sectors. In its 5th edition, the summit reaffirmed its commitment to recognising individuals whose work creates tangible, lasting impact at the community level.

Dr. Venkateshwarlu Sonti’s recognition at this national stage is not only a celebration of his personal journey but also a tribute to the countless unsung heroes working in India’s agricultural heartland.