RIIM Pune Hosts Inspiring Session with IPS Officer Manoj Sharma, the Real-Life Inspiration Behind 12th Fail

India, June 2 —

Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM Pune) recently organized an inspiring and highly motivating interaction session with renowned IPS Officer Manoj Sharma, whose extraordinary life journey inspired the critically acclaimed film 12th Fail. The event provided students with a unique opportunity to learn firsthand from an individual whose story stands as a powerful example of determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment to achieving one’s dreams.

The distinguished guest, IPS Officer Manoj Sharma, was felicitated by RIIM Pune Chairman Prof. Suraj Sharma and Chief Mentor Retd. IPS Shri Rajendra Singh. He was warmly welcomed by Director Dr. Ajit Sane and Dean Dr. Manisha Saxena, who expressed their gratitude for his presence and his willingness to share his remarkable journey with aspiring management professionals.

The session reflected RIIM Pune’s commitment to delivering experiential learning opportunities that go beyond conventional classroom education. By connecting students with accomplished leaders and changemakers who have overcome significant challenges, RIIM continues to nurture future-ready professionals equipped with confidence, adaptability, and leadership qualities.

During the interaction, Manoj Sharma candidly shared his journey from being an academically struggling student to becoming a respected IPS officer. He spoke openly about the obstacles, failures, self-doubt, and distractions he encountered during his preparation for the Civil Services Examination. His honest narration resonated deeply with students, demonstrating that success is not determined by one’s starting point but by perseverance and dedication.

One of the most touching aspects of his story was the unwavering support he received from his then-friend and now wife. Manoj Sharma highlighted how her encouragement and faith in his abilities played a crucial role during the most challenging phases of his journey. Her belief in his potential became a powerful source of motivation, inspiring him to continue pursuing his dream of joining the Indian Police Service despite repeated setbacks.

Addressing the students, Manoj Sharma emphasized the importance of self-discipline, consistency, focus, and resilience. He encouraged students to stay committed to their goals, embrace failures as learning opportunities, and maintain a positive outlook even during difficult times. His message reinforced the belief that determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle.

The interaction proved to be a transformative experience for RIIM students, many of whom found inspiration in his journey and gained valuable insights into personal growth, leadership, and goal-setting. The session served as a reminder that extraordinary achievements are possible for ordinary individuals who possess courage, persistence, and an unwavering commitment to their aspirations.

Speaking on the occasion, RIIM Pune Chairman Prof. Suraj Sharma reiterated the institute’s vision of creating holistic learning experiences that shape students into competent professionals and responsible leaders. He emphasized the importance of exposing students to real-life success stories that inspire them to think beyond limitations and strive for excellence.

Adding to the excitement of the event, RIIM Pune proudly announced one of its most awaited and transformational academic initiatives – the PGDM + SAP CXOs Program, pioneered and led by Chairman Prof. Suraj Sharma. This innovative program has been designed to bridge the gap between management education and industry expectations by integrating advanced SAP training with executive leadership development.

The PGDM + SAP CXO s Program aims to equip students with future-focused skills, industry exposure, leadership competencies, and practical business knowledge required to excel in today’s dynamic corporate environment. The initiative reflects RIIM Pune’s continued commitment to innovation in management education and preparing students for leadership roles in the global business ecosystem.

As RIIM Pune continues its journey of academic excellence and industry integration, such impactful interactions and pioneering programs reaffirm the institute’s mission of nurturing confident, motivated, and future-ready leaders capable of making meaningful contributions to society and industry.

The inspiring session with IPS Officer Manoj Sharma concluded with an overwhelming response from students and faculty members, leaving everyone motivated to pursue their dreams with greater determination and purpose.

About RIIM Pune

Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM College Pune) is one of India’s leading management institutes, known for its industry-oriented curriculum, experiential learning approach, corporate exposure, and commitment to developing future business leaders. Through innovative programs, global perspectives, and interactions with distinguished personalities, RIIM College continues to empower students with the skills and mindset required to succeed in the modern business world.

Official Website: www.riimpune.edu.in