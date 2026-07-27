The historic Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack is facing a serious flood crisis as rising waters from the Mahanadi River entered the temple premises, officials said on Monday.
Mahanadi River Overflows After Heavy Monsoon Rains
Heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure system and subsequent depression has made the Mahanadi swell dangerously…
Rising Mahanadi floodwaters reach Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack; devotees concerned
The historic Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack is facing a serious flood crisis as rising waters from the Mahanadi River entered the temple premises, officials said on Monday.