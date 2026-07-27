25.3 C
London
Monday, July 27, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Rising Mahanadi floodwaters reach Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack; devotees concerned

Rising Mahanadi floodwaters reach Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack; devotees concerned

By
Editor
-
0
79

The historic Bhattarika Temple in Cuttack is facing a serious flood crisis as rising waters from the Mahanadi River entered the temple premises, officials said on Monday.
Mahanadi River Overflows After Heavy Monsoon Rains
Heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure system and subsequent depression has made the Mahanadi swell dangerously…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

लोग रोकते रहे, ट्रेन की सीट पर दीया जलाता रहा यात्री, Video

Business 0
भारतीय रेलवे से जुड़े वीडियो अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर...

Orissa High Court dismisses PIL challenging Subhadra, Kanya Bibaha schemes

Business 0
The Orissa High Court dismissed a public interest litigation...

Land acquisition begins for IOC’s mega Petrochemical Complex in Odisha’s Paradip

Business 0
The land acquisition process officially began for Indian Oil...

Popular

लोग रोकते रहे, ट्रेन की सीट पर दीया जलाता रहा यात्री, Video

Business 0
भारतीय रेलवे से जुड़े वीडियो अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर...

Orissa High Court dismisses PIL challenging Subhadra, Kanya Bibaha schemes

Business 0
The Orissa High Court dismissed a public interest litigation...

Land acquisition begins for IOC’s mega Petrochemical Complex in Odisha’s Paradip

Business 0
The land acquisition process officially began for Indian Oil...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here