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Home Business Land acquisition begins for IOC’s mega Petrochemical Complex in Odisha’s Paradip

Land acquisition begins for IOC’s mega Petrochemical Complex in Odisha’s Paradip

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The land acquisition process officially began for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOC) Rs 61,077 crore Paradip Petrochemical Complex, nearly a year after the agreement was signed with the Odisha government in this regard.
The project reportedly represents IOC’s largest-ever investment at a single location. It aims to establish Paradip as one of India’s primary petrochemical manufacturing hubs…

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