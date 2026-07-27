The land acquisition process officially began for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOC) Rs 61,077 crore Paradip Petrochemical Complex, nearly a year after the agreement was signed with the Odisha government in this regard.
The project reportedly represents IOC’s largest-ever investment at a single location. It aims to establish Paradip as one of India’s primary petrochemical manufacturing hubs…
Land acquisition begins for IOC’s mega Petrochemical Complex in Odisha’s Paradip
The land acquisition process officially began for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOC) Rs 61,077 crore Paradip Petrochemical Complex, nearly a year after the agreement was signed with the Odisha government in this regard.