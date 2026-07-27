The Orissa High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the Odisha government’s flagship welfare schemes, Subhadra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana.
According to a report by The New Indian Express, the Court held that policy decisions aimed at the welfare of women cannot be interfered with unless they violate constitutional or statutory provisions…
Orissa High Court dismisses PIL challenging Subhadra, Kanya Bibaha schemes
The Orissa High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the Odisha government’s flagship welfare schemes, Subhadra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana.