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Home Business Orissa High Court dismisses PIL challenging Subhadra, Kanya Bibaha schemes

Orissa High Court dismisses PIL challenging Subhadra, Kanya Bibaha schemes

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The Orissa High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the Odisha government’s flagship welfare schemes, Subhadra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana. 
According to a report by The New Indian Express, the Court held that policy decisions aimed at the welfare of women cannot be interfered with unless they violate constitutional or statutory provisions…

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