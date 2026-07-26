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Home Business Pradhan’s Resignation Reflects BJP’s Commitment To Students: Amit Shah | OTV

Pradhan’s Resignation Reflects BJP’s Commitment To Students: Amit Shah | OTV

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Pradhan’s Resignation Reflects BJP’s Commitment To Students: Amit Shah | OTV
#amitshah #dharmendrapradhan #pradhanresignation #bjp #neetug #paperleak #students #educationreforms #educationministry #otv #otvnews #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish
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