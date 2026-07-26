Pradhan’s Resignation Reflects BJP’s Commitment To Students: Amit Shah | OTV

#amitshah #dharmendrapradhan #pradhanresignation #bjp #neetug #paperleak #students #educationreforms #educationministry #otv #otvnews #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish

———————————————————————————————————

OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the first private satellite TV channel in Odisha carries the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts…